Tommy Chong Visits THC Expo in Detroit Weekend Tommy Chong Visits THC Expo in Detroit

The 7th Annual THC Expo is happening this weekend in Roseville and offers the latest and greatest in what local and national companies have to offer in the medicinal marijuana field.

Tommy Chong, John Sinclair, and Darren McCarty are among the celebrities that will be at the event for a meet and greet and set the tone for continued activism.

Comedian, actor and legalization activist Tommy Chong — of Cheech & Chong fame — stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event. Watch the video above and click here for more information about the expo.