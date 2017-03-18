St. Pitty's Day Dog Adoption Weekend St. Pitty's Day Dog Adoption

There's no shortage of dogs in the Metro Detroit area in need of a forever home via adoption. The situation for the area's pitbull population is even more grave, largely due to the stigma associated with the particular dog breed.

The Almost Home Animal Haven is hosing a special adoption event called "Happy St. Pitty's" to coincide with St. Patrick's Day weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25503 Clara Lane in Southfield.

Gabby David and Gina Perry of the Almost Home Haven, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with a special friend Carter to tell his recovery story and to preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the shelter.