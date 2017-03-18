MOD Pizza Helps Highlight Metro Detroit Students Weekend MOD Pizza Helps Highlight Metro Detroit Students

MOD Pizza has grown rapidly into eight locations all throughout the Metro Detroit area with its unique custom, artisan-style pizzas. The company is looking to highlight the best and brightest area students by offering a free pizza party to eight classrooms in March.

Jake Schostak, MOD Pizza brand leader of the TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, and Gretchen Ward, executive director of the Plymouth Canton Educational Excellence Foundation, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen to talk about their initiative and to show us how to make some of their favorite pizzas.

Watch the video above and click here for more information or to see a menu.