Covenant House Sleep Out for the Homeless Weekend Covenant House Sleep Out for the Homeless

This week, a group of local young professionals will team up with the Covenant House Michigan in Detroit and leave the comfort of their homes to spend the night outside and help raise awareness about homelessness. The inaugural Covenant House "sleep out" is meant to raise awareness about the countless young people in metro Detroit who wander the street on any given night in search for a warm bed, a hot meal and someone to care.

The Covenant House provides homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 18-24 with shelter, educational and vocational programs, and other support services to help them overcome hurdles such as unemployment, inadequate education, violence, drugs and gangs by redirecting them onto a path toward meaningful and successful adulthood. The organization served more than 6,000 local youth just last year alone

Organizers Michelle Kuhar and Rocky Shattuck visited the Fox2 News Sunday morning to talk about the cause. Watch the video above and click here learn more about getting involved.