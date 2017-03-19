Kids Cover Contest with Metro Parent Weekend Kids Cover Contest with Metro Parent

Metro Detroit parents with photogenic youngsters can still get a jump on saving for college through a unique contest by Metro Parent Magazine.

The publication is accepting entries for it’s cover contest through March 31. Local children between ages 2 and 12 years old are eligible for a grand prize $2,529 contribution into a 529 education savings account.

Kim Kovelle, the magazine’s managing editor, dropped by the Fox2 News studios to discuss the contest. Watch the video above and click here to learn more about how to enroll.