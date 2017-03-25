Your Home Valet Service Weekend Your Home Valet Service

A historic windstorm earlier this month left hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroit homeowners without power for an extended period of time and waiting and often wondering what to do next.

Sean Lane says he has the answer. The local man founded Your Home Valet, a single-source, bonded and insured resource for homeowners in need of property maintenance for long or short periods of time. He dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday to talk about the service and how it would’ve helped those affected by the windstorms.

