The Art of Keeping Cursive Alive

Cursive is becoming a lost art in the age of technology. Learning it is no longer a mandatory requirement in public schools and it's not part of Michigan's Common Core curriculum. But learning and perfecting this form of written communication still has its place.

That's the viewpoint of Linda Williams, an instructor at the Detroit Waldorf School, where cursive remains an important part of the daily curriculum. She said it can benefit brain development and help refine physiological fine-motor skills.

"We've taught it at the Waldorf School for 50 years and it's one of the things of our past that we should hold onto," she said while visiting the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning.

Watch the video above and learn more about the school here.