Yoga Moves MS SpreadsAwareness Weekend

March is national MS month, a nationwide effort to educate and raise awareness of the multiple sclerosis and other similar conditions.

To help spread the word, Yoga Moves MS is showcasing its approach to use adaptive yoga moves dedicated to those with multiple sclerosis and other similar neuromuscular conditions.

Local yoga therapist, author and entrepreneur Mindy Eisenberg, director of Yoga Moves MS, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios with a few friends Saturday to talk more about the unique program.