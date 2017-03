Mamahive Lends Online Support to New Moms Weekend Mamahive Lends Online Support to New Moms

Being a mom is a lot of work. There's the long hours, the seemingly unending list of tasks to keep track of, and very little recognition or appreciation.

That’s why Mamahive co-founder Maci Wescott came up with the idea for establishing an online community for moms to help one another in a ‘judgment-free zone,’ and it’s resonating with other moms here in Metro Detroit.

Wescott stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to tell us more. Watch the video above and click here for more