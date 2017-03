Author Paul Vachon Discusses Detroit's Lost Restaurants Weekend Author Paul Vachon Discusses Detroit's Lost Restaurants

The Detroit restaurant scene is going through a bit of a rebirth with the redevelopment of downtown. But the Motor City's culinary history goes back centuries and includes some legendary spots, many of which have untold stories.

Local writer and Detroit historian Paul Vachon, author of the "Lost Restaurants of Detroit," stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to help shed some light on them and to put the city’s culinary exploits in perspective.