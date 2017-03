Multi-faith Art Event at Wayne State University Weekend Multi-faith Art Event at Wayne State University

Student groups at Wayne State University, including the Hillel of Metro Detroit and the Newman Catholic Center are hosting a multi-faith art action experience on campus this week.

Joining us now to tell us more is featured artist Daniel Cascardo, who will be participating with students from 12-3 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Wayne State University Student Center Building, Hiberry Room D.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.