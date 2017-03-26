Tigers Home Opener Festival Preview

Detroit Tigers opening day is just around the corner, which means people will be bringing in the new baseball season and other signs of spring with a big party.
And it doesn't get much bigger than the Detroit Home Opener Festival at the Madison Avenue Festival grounds on April 7 starting at 9 a.m.Mike Abdallah, of Mike's Kabob Grille, and Scott Rutterbush, of Dine Drink Detroit, stopped by the Fox2 News Kitchen to tell us ... and show us more about the fun and one of their favorite recipes.
- Cut raw chicken breast into 2 in. x 2 in. chunks.
- Marinate the chicken with an oily/lemony base, with some fresh garlic, salt, and other seasonings of your preference for 2 or 3 days.
- Put marinated chicken chunks on a skewer, and char-grill until 90 percent cooked.
- Sautee the grilled chicken chunks with the same marinade you used on day one, until chicken has absorbed most of the sauce.
- Add a moderate amount of BBQ sauce to the pan, sautee chicken again with the BBQ for 1 min.
- Serve with crispy, seasoned, freedom fries.