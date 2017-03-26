Tigers Home Opener Festival Preview Weekend Tigers Home Opener Festival Preview

Detroit Tigers opening day is just around the corner, which means people will be bringing in the new baseball season and other signs of spring with a big party.

And it doesn't get much bigger than the Detroit Home Opener Festival at the Madison Avenue Festival grounds on April 7 starting at 9 a.m.Mike Abdallah, of Mike's Kabob Grille, and Scott Rutterbush, of Dine Drink Detroit, stopped by the Fox2 News Kitchen to tell us ... and show us more about the fun and one of their favorite recipes.

BBQ Marinated Chicken Bites