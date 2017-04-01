Brunch for the Morning After Weekend Brunch for the Morning After

Native Detroiters are getting together to launch a new, unique event that fuses music and good food.

The first "Morning After" event is planned to start at noon on Sunday, April 9, and will kickoff a monthly series for young professionals that highlights different local chefs and DJ's - giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

Chef Kiluanji Watkins, assistant resident chef at Sur La Table, and DJ Kenny Valentino visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event and talk about their program, which could expand to a dinner series in the fall.

"It's an experience that I think millennials will love," Valentino said.

