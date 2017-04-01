Bringing Back the Bow Tie at Gentlemen's Consignment

They offer a fresh, unique look to even the sharpest dressed man, but bow ties have a bad rap for being complicated and cumbersome.

That's not the case, according to Kelly Pepper, owner of the Gentlemen's Consignment in Royal Oak. To prove it, he's offering free bow tie trying lessons to customers from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

"Everyone's looking for a neck tie and not a bow-tie, and it's so much fun," Pepper said. "It's a great way to spruce up an outfit. Everyone thinks bow ties are so complicated and it's not. It's like tying your shoes."

Watch the video above and click here for more information about upscale men's clothing offered at a fraction of the price.