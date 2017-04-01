Motown Legends The Temptations in Concert Weekend Motown Legends The Temptations in Concert

The Temptations have been pleasing audiences for decades with their distinct Motown sound. That continues today with a special performance at 8 p.m. tonight at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn by the Dennis Edwards Temptation Review. It's the first in a series of four concerts for legendary groups.

Edwards and the group visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event. Watch them perform one of their iconic songs live in the video above and click here for more information about tickets.