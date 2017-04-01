Upscale Street Food at the Ideal Bite Weekend Upscale Street Food at the Ideal Bite

A new restaurant in Metro Detroit is bringing the concept of upscale street food to reality. The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen in Farmington Hills recently opened and offers scratch-made meals, healthy salads and exotic specialty sandwiches in a family-friendly setting.

Executive Chef Matt Lange dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to tell us more about it and to show us how he makes one of this favorite, signature dishes: Pork Belly Benedict.

Watch the video above and learn more about the restaurant here.