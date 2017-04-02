Local Girl's Book Blog Takes Off Weekend Local Girl’s Book Blog Takes Off

A Southfield youngster’s love for reading and books has turned into a popular book blog where people go for reviews and learn from nationwide experts.

Bridget started her blog Bridget and the Books last June to review children's books as well as interview some of her favorite authors and librarians across the country. She began posting short reviews, including what the book is about, what she likes about it and who she suggests read it.

Smith stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to talk more about her blog and how her love for books developed. Watch the video above and click here to read her latest review.