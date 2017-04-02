Wheels Are Turning at Core Revolution Weekend Wheels Are Turning at Core Revolution

The first week of April marks National Public Health Week and fitness trainer Sarah Guseilo is offering a new spin on fitness at Core Revolution in the heard of downtown Birmingham.

With her background in spinning courses, Guseilo said she focuses on teaching the benefits of indoor cycling and using weight-resistance tools to improve cardiovascular health, She invites Metro Detroiters to try the studio out for free for a week between April 17-23.

Watch multiple demonstrations in the video above and click here for more information.