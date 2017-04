Crepe Day-Twah Food Truck Puts New Spin on Old Favorite Weekend Crepe Day-Twah Food Truck Puts New Spin on Old Favorite

Crepe Day-Twah is a new mobile-food experience that serves old-school French Crepes in a whole new way. Starting with gourmet batter recipes, owners John Keith and Paul Domish prepare customized food in a fun way right before your eyes.

They dropped by the Fox2 Studios Sunday morning and set up in the parking lot to give viewers a closer look at how they do what they do.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about where to find them.