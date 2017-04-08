Young Author Kyle Prue Pushes Teen Literacy Weekend Young Author Kyle Prue Pushes Teen Literacy

Sparking Literacy is a non-profit aimed at inspiring teens to read, write and follow their dreams. Founded by Kyle Prue, a University of Michigan freshman and already an award-wining author, the organization works with teachers to find creative ways to use books to inspire creative thinking among Detroit-area youth.

Prue, 20, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios with Javier Reed, program manager at Beyond Basics, to talk about their efforts and the importance of establishing a love for reading at a young age.

