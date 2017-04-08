Gown Town Returns to Oakland Mall Weekend Gown Town Returns to Oakland Mall

Prom season is just around the corner and while many young ladies throughout Metro Detroit have their sights set on the latest fashions, new dresses aren't always an option due to finances.

The Gown Town program is trying to help by providing a budget-friendly alternative. Throughout the entire month of March, the 98.7 AMP Radio team collected more than 1,000 lightly used gowns from listeners that will be given away during a special event Sunday at Oakland Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors try on the dresses, which are free.

Julia Lepidi, host of 98.7 AMP Radio, stopped by the Fox2News Studios with a few models to preview the event and showcase some of the inventory. Watch the video above and click here for more information.