Preparing Passover Food with Chef Annabel Cohen

Passover begins Monday, and while there are some dietary restrictions for those practicing the Jewish High Holiday, there's still plenty of delicious and easy-to-follow recipes. Chef Annabel Cohen dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen to share some of hers favorites, and to showcase how they're made.
Matzo Farfel Spinach Artichoke Bake
Ingredients
- 2 cups matzo farfel, lightly toasted
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, hot
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cups chopped onions
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 3 Tbsp. fresh chopped dill or 2 tsp. dried
- 2 packages (10-ounce) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry
- 1 can (14-ounces) artichoke hearts, chopped
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a baking dish or disposable aluminum pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- Combine farfel and broth in a medium bowl and let stand 5 minutes. Stir well and set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions are golden, about 8 minutes. Add this to the farfel mixture and stir in the remaining ingredients.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth the top.
- Bake for 1 hour, or until set and golden on top. Cut into squares or fluff to serve like stuffing. Makes 12-20 servings (depending on what else you are serving).
Matzo Brie
Matzo brie can be as simple as frying moistened matzo with oil in a skillet, made into a type of French toast, using egg and milk. Some even add fried onions, lox, cottage cheese, cooked mushrooms and herbs or a combination of any of these to the mix. This recipe uses matzo soaked in water and mixed with eggs and a bit of sugar and salt. Serve, as above, like pancakes or waffles.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound (1/2 of a box) matzo sheets
- Warm water
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. sugar (optional)
- Butter or vegetable oil for frying
Directions
- Place matzos in a bowl and cover with warm water (it's okay to break the matzos to fit).
- Let sit for 3 minutes and drain well, pressing to remove excess liquid. Transfer the drained matzo to a large bowl and mix in beaten eggs, milk and salt and sugar.
- Heat about 1/4 of butter or oil (or less if you skillet is small or very good nonstick) in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until very hot.
- Add the brie mixture (you may have to make this in batches) to the skillet. Fry well on both sides until golden, turning the mixture several times in the pan and breaking up the brie as it cooks.
- Serve hot with sugar and cinnamon, syrup, compote or any other topping.
- To make savory, do not add the sugar and add chopped raw or cooked onions, other ingredients as desired and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 8 servings.