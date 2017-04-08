Preparing Passover Food with Chef Annabel Cohen Weekend Preparing Passover Food with Chef Annabel Cohen

Passover begins Monday, and while there are some dietary restrictions for those practicing the Jewish High Holiday, there's still plenty of delicious and easy-to-follow recipes. Chef Annabel Cohen dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen to share some of hers favorites, and to showcase how they're made.

Watch the video above, follow these recipes and click here for more information.

Matzo Farfel Spinach Artichoke Bake

Ingredients

2 cups matzo farfel, lightly toasted

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, hot

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

2 tsp. minced garlic

3 Tbsp. fresh chopped dill or 2 tsp. dried

2 packages (10-ounce) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry

1 can (14-ounces) artichoke hearts, chopped

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a baking dish or disposable aluminum pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine farfel and broth in a medium bowl and let stand 5 minutes. Stir well and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions are golden, about 8 minutes. Add this to the farfel mixture and stir in the remaining ingredients.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake for 1 hour, or until set and golden on top. Cut into squares or fluff to serve like stuffing. Makes 12-20 servings (depending on what else you are serving).

Matzo Brie

Matzo brie can be as simple as frying moistened matzo with oil in a skillet, made into a type of French toast, using egg and milk. Some even add fried onions, lox, cottage cheese, cooked mushrooms and herbs or a combination of any of these to the mix. This recipe uses matzo soaked in water and mixed with eggs and a bit of sugar and salt. Serve, as above, like pancakes or waffles.

Ingredients

1/2 pound (1/2 of a box) matzo sheets

Warm water

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. sugar (optional)

Butter or vegetable oil for frying

Directions