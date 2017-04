Stephanie Mills Performs at the 70's Soul Jam Weekend Stephanie Mills Performs at the 70's Soul Jam

The 70's Soul Jam at the Detroit Opera House features a collection of authentic soul, R&B and funk from some of the best that era has to offer.

Legendary soul and gospel singer, songwriter and Broadway star Stephanie Mills is among the headlining acts performing tonight at 8 p.m. She visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss her standout career and give fans a preview of the event.

