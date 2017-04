Easter Sunday Brunch Ideas with Chef Kelli Weekend Easter Sunday Brunch Ideas with Chef Kelli

Easter Sunday is a time to celebrate traditions with family and friends, and having the right meal can have a big impact on making it memorable.

Kelli Lewton, chef and owner of 2 Unique Caterers & Event Planners, and colleague Chef Rece stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday to showcase some of their favorite Easter recipes for Sunday brunch. She also shared her tips for creating do-it-yourself Easter baskets with Kevin Miller, of Twigs & Branches Floral in Shelby Township.