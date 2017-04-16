Runners Prepare for Let's Move Festival of Races in Mt. Clemens Weekend Runners Prepare for Let's Move Festival of Races in Mt. Clemens

They’ll be running for a good cause next weekend in Mt. Clemens as part the of the 7th annual McLaren Let's Move Festival of Races. The series of outdoor races, organized by the Macomb Health and Fitness Foundation, will draw runners from throughout Metro Detroit Saturday, April 29 to help raise money for the

Macomb Food Program and Care House of Macomb County.

Race Chairman Bob Busquaert stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event and he brought along a few friends. Dr. Kurtis Kieleszewski, Director of the McLaren Macomb Athletic Medicine Institute, talked about the importance of training for running competitively, and Cally Macumber, a graduate of Rochester Adams who became an All-American athlete at the University of Kentucky, discussed her love for the sport.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the event.