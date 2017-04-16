Bands Tuning Up for 7th Annual Detroit By Detroit Weekend Bands Tuning Up for 7th Annual Detroit By Detroit

The 7th Annual Detroit By Detroit event will take over The Loving Touch in Ferndale on Saturday, April 22nd. This annual celebration of Detroit-area music will feature 15 bands with Detroit ties playing for a good cause -- to support the School of Rock initiative.

Among the bands is Two Cheers, which plays blissed-out Indie Rock that blends deep beats, big choruses, sparkling guitars, synthesizers, and howling vocals with a vibe reticent of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The group's five members stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to perform live and preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the bands performing live at Detroit By Detroit.