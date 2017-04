Sprucing Up for Spring with Weingartz Weekend Sprucing Up for Spring with Weingartz

It’s a bit chilly outside today, but with spring here it’s time to dust off that lawnmower and other yard equipment you’ll need to prepare for the months ahead.

Ron Weingartz, vice president of sales at Weingartz, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with some of his favorite tools and tips for keeping that lawn spruced up this season.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about Weingartz’s tool line-up and ongoing sales.