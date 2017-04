Midwest Media Expo Returns to the Motor City Weekend Midwest Media Expo Returns to the Motor City

The Midwest Media Expo returns to Metro Detroit April 28-30 at the Edward Village Hotel in Dearborn.

The celebration of pop culture draws fans of animation, television, film, cosplay, literature and gaming all under one roof for an entire weekend of interactive events and activities.

Event participant Morgan Kollin dropped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with a few of his friends in costume to preview the event.

