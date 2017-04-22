Buddy's, Capuchin Soup Kitchen Feed the Hungry Weekend Buddy's, Capuchin Soup Kitchen Feed the Hungry

Buddy's Pizza and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are Detroit-area institutions. On Monday, April 24, both will team together again for the 41st annual Slice for Life event.

Throughout the day, the community is invited to visit any of Buddy's Pizza's full-service locations to enjoy an all-you-can-eat two-topping pizza and salad meal with proceeds benefiting the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's programs. A carry-out option is also available for purchase at all 11 Buddy's Pizza locations and includes either a 4-square two-topping pizza or a medium sized antipasto, Greek or house salad.

To date, the event has raised more than $3 million to benefit the soup kitchen, and organizers hope to raise an additional $100,000 this year.

Buddy's Pizza Manager Larry Simone and Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning. Watch the video above and click here for more information.