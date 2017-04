The Love Doctor: Show Your Signals Weekend The Love Doctor: Show Your Signals

It's incumbent upon people who are romantically interested in someone else to send signals. But are you good at sending them or even receiving them?

Besides coming right out and telling them, what are the signs to show someone that you are interested in them?

Dr. Terri Orbuch, also known as the "Love Doctor," stopped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to discuss some of the telltale signs to watch out for.

Watch the video above to learn more and click here for more about the Love Doctor.