Wok Asian Bistro's Spring-Like Dishes

With spring upon us and patio season opening, spring-like dishes are popping up on menus all over Metro Detroit. At the the Wok Asian Bistro in Northville, they're offering a new Ahi & Ahi Poke Tuna Menu. Ahi Poke is raw tuna but not sushi, and the bistro's created a new menu that gives guests a way to try this Hawaiian delicacy like they never have before.
Owner Greg Richards visited the Fox2 Kitchen with a few of his favorite recipes.
- 1/4 c seasoned rice vinegar
- 2 Tbsp white sugar
- 1 large or 2 medium cucumbers
- 2-3 pieces of yellow onion, sliced
- 1/4 carrot shredded
- dash sea salt
- black and white sesame seeds
Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here to see the menu.