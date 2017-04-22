Wok Asian Bistro's Spring-Like Dishes Weekend Wok Asian Bistro's Spring-Like Dishes

With spring upon us and patio season opening, spring-like dishes are popping up on menus all over Metro Detroit. At the the Wok Asian Bistro in Northville, they're offering a new Ahi & Ahi Poke Tuna Menu. Ahi Poke is raw tuna but not sushi, and the bistro's created a new menu that gives guests a way to try this Hawaiian delicacy like they never have before.

Owner Greg Richards visited the Fox2 Kitchen with a few of his favorite recipes.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

1/4 c seasoned rice vinegar

2 Tbsp white sugar

1 large or 2 medium cucumbers

2-3 pieces of yellow onion, sliced

1/4 carrot shredded

dash sea salt

black and white sesame seeds

Details

1. Combine and whisk together rice vinegar, sugar and sea salt.

2. Slice cucumber in half lengthwise and using a spoon, pull seeds out.

3. Slice seeded cucumber into 1/4" - 1/2" wide pieces and place in vinegar/sugar marinade.

4. Garnish with carrots, onion and sesame seeds.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here to see the menu.