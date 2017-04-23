Simple Springtime Chicken with Chef Bobby

After focusing on more complex, traditional dishes for Easter Sunday, Chef Bobby Nahra, of the Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre, returned to the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning with a simpler dish in mind. 

Parmesan Chicken with baby Arugula 

Ingredients
  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 extra-large eggs
  • 1-1/4 cups seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • ½ cup chopped Parsley
  • 1 teaspoon fresh minced Rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil leaves only  
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving
  • Unsalted butter
  • Good olive oil
  • Or you can 3 step it!! Flour, eggs and Bread crumbs
  • Salad greens for 6, washed and spun dry Preferably Baby Arugula and Radicchio
  • Lemon Vinaigrette (see recipe)

Directions

Pound the chicken breasts until they are 1/4 inch thick

  • Combine the flour, salt, and pepper on a dinner plate.
  • On a second plate, beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water. On a third plate, combine the bread crumbs, rosemary, parsley, basil leaves and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese.
  • Coat the chicken breasts on both sides with the flour mixture, then dip both sides into the egg mixture and dredge both sides in the bread-crumb mixture, pressing lightly.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large sauté pan and cook 2 or 3 chicken breasts on medium-low heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until cooked through.
  • Add more butter and oil and cook the rest of the chicken breasts.
  • Toss the salad greens with lemon vinaigrette.
  • Place a mound of salad on each hot chicken breast. Serve with extra grated Parmesan.
 
Lemon Vinaigrette (Makes 3/4 Cup)
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (2 lemons)
  • 1/2 cup good olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
 

