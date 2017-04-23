U of M Clinics Host Event for Infertility Awareness Week Weekend U of M Clinics Host Event for Infertility Awareness Week

Infertility impacts thousands of couples around the state and nation, and is often a difficult topic for people to even speak openly about. National Infertility Awareness Week aims to stop that and help bring the discussion to the forefront.

The University of Michigan Center for Reproductive Medicine in Ann Arbor is doing its part by hosting an open house on Tuesday, April 25 from 6-8 p.m., at 475 Market Place Building, Suite B, near Briarwood Mall. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and talk to experts in the field and hear stories from current and former patients.

Dr. Erica Mahany, Obstetrician Gynecologist at the U-M Center for Reproductive Medicine, and social worker Lindsay Brennan stopped by the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning to preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.