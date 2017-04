Pooches on Parade is Back in Detroit Weekend Pooches on Parade is Back in Detroit

I Heart Dogs Rescue & Animal Haven will honor local law enforcement officers and showcase a variety of rescued dogs that the shelter serves at the second annual "Pooches on Parade" Gala fundraiser on May 5.

Andrea Kolanowski-Sesi, shelter co-founder, and volunteer Rashelle Tanner stopped by the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning with their special friend, Jax, to preview the event.

