Tasty Sandwiches and Other Eats from Kings Bakery

Despite the name, there's more than just baked goods at Kings Bakery in Dearborn.

Owner Hassan Houssaiky had a vision to offer delicious, niche sandwiches with a Middle Eastern twist, and has developed a menu of meals and sandwiches, including the Manou-wich, tasty combination of Manousha flatbread with cheese and herbs.

He stopped by the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning and shared the recipe for the signature sandwich.

Watch the video and click here for more information.