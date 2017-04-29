Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center Celebrates College Day Weekend Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center Celebrates College Day

The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) hosts its annual College Day for current high school students interested in a career path in art and design.

Faculty and admission representatives from roughly a dozen local and out-of-state colleges will be present from 1 - 4 p.m. today to meet potential students and their families, answer questions and review portfolios. The event is free and open to the public.

Annie Van Gelderen, CEO of the BBAC, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event. Watch the video above and click here for more information.