Motor City Nightmares Take Over Novi Weekend Motor City Nightmares Take Over Novi

Motor City Nightmares, Michigan's premier horror movie convention and international film festival, is back this weekend at the Sheraton in Novi.

The fun includes celebrity autograph sessions, panel discussions with actors and filmmakers and premiere film screenings. Attendees can also get a closer look at unique artwork, rare movies, merchandise, memorabilia and collectibles.

Veteran actors Richard Brake and Jeffrey Daniel Phillips visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to discuss event. Watch the video above and click here for more information.