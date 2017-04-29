Empty the Shelter Free Adoption Event Weekend Empty the Shelter Free Adoption Event

The need to find safe, viable homes for stray cats and dogs throughout Metro Detroit continues to grow.

The Almost Home Animal Rescue League and Haven in Southfield is again teaming up with Bissell to help empty their shelter today. Throughout the day, the Bissell Pet Foundation will cover all adoption fees to individuals or families that give an animal a second chance.

Shelter Director Gail Montgomery and Manager Marla Weingarten dropped by the Fox2News Studios with their friend 'Halo' Saturday morning to talk about the initiative and preview the event.

Watch them in the video above and click here for more information.