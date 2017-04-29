Take the Burrito Challenge at Del Taco Weekend Take the Burrito Challenge at Del Taco

This Friday marks Cinco de Mayo, and the team at Del Taco is bringing back a local fan favorite -- the Epic Burrito Challenge. From for a fourth consecutive year on Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at its Dearborn Heights restaurant.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, participants will be tasked with the challenge of being the first to finish two of Del Taco's signature one-pound Epic Burritos within 15 minutes to receive free Del Taco Epic Burritos for one year.

Mike Chereton, Director of Operations at TEAM Schostak Family Restaurant's Del Taco restaurants, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday to tell and show us what all the excitement is about.