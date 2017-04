Better Living with the Better Health Store Weekend Better Living with the Better Health Store

The Better Health Store will bring together holistic health care providers and feature a variety of exhibitors showcasing the newest natural organic products at the Better Living Expo 2017 in Southfield.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, participants can get all they need to know about implementing and practicing a healthy lifestyle.

Keynote speaker Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, a trusted natural health physician and bestselling author, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event.