Raising awareness for Mental Health Month

- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Community Care Services invites the public to a free movie screening and panel discussion of "Death is Not the Answer," a documentary by 11-time Emmy Award-winner, Keith Famie.

The film unearths the roots of depression and explores the reasons for suicidal tendencies and features many of the nation's most respected mental health professionals and local individuals including whose lives have been tragically impacted by suicide and share their powerful stories. Among the many powerful stories is that of Eric Hipple, retired Detroit Lions quarterback, who lost a son to suicide; Elyse Boyd, a Howell teenager who survived despite having scheduled "death dates"; and Detroit Police Chief James Craig who has witnessed the effects of suicide on first responders.

The screening will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd at 6pm at Wayne County Community College Downriver District in Taylor. It is free and open to the public.