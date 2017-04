Get Fit: Strengthen your hips Weekend Get Fit: Strengthen your hips

- Way too often, men and women neglect their hips by sitting down for too long or not moving with the proper range of motion. Fitness expert Ben Boudro, owner of Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills, shares three strengthening exercises that will benefit your hips, and overall health. For more information about Xceleration Fitness, click here.