Actor Michael Dorn, known for his work as "Worf" in "Star Trek" first began his vegetarian journey when he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

Now, he's helping educate others through events like Veg Fest, taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

It features more than 150 restaurants, vendors and exhibitors with the latest foods, free samples, products and services that are vegan. Cooking demonstrations, family activities and notable speakers -- like Dorn -- will also be on hand to educate about the benefits of a plant-powered lifestyle.

Veg Fest runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 20th.