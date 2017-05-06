Pet Animal Adoption Event Today in West Bloomfield Weekend Pet Animal Adoption Event Todayin West Bloomfield

The need to find happy homes for animals available for adoption continues, and the Almost Home Animal Rescue League is doing their part. The organization will host its third annual West Bloomfield Parks Pet Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the West Bloomfield Parks center, located at 4640 Walnut Lake Rd.

Multiple Rescue Groups will be present with adorable animals looking for loving, responsible owners. Visitors can also take a tour of the Nature Room and get snacks from a food truck onsite.

Almost home representatives Amanda Armstrong and Melanie Mirisciotti visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with a few furry friends to preview the event. Watch the video above and click here for more information.