Raising Awareness for the Hearing Impaired

More than 50 million Americans have hearing problems and as many as 36 million need hearing aids.But not everyone is getting the help they need.

Local hearing specialists are trying to change that. May is national hearing and speech month and Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, of ENT Consultants in Southfield, dropped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the need for more awareness, and to highlight some of the recent technological advancements that are helping more people hear.