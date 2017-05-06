Painting with Mom This Mother's Day Weekend Painting with Mom This Mother's Day

Metro Detroit Painting with a Twist locations are offering a unique Mother's Day experience to share with the family. Moms can paint for half-off with a reservation of two on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14 as part of the Mom and Me Mimosa Sunday. Memosas, and orange juice (for underage artists) will be served, a long with a lot of fun at locations in Detroit, Ferndale and Farmington Hills.

"The twist is that we basically having a lot of fun,” said Co-owner Donna Lewis. She and co-owner Michelle Lewis visited the Fox2News Studios to preview the event. Watch the video above and click here for more information.