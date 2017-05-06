Beauty and Beast on Stage in Grosse Pointe Weekend Beauty and Beast on Stage in Grosse Pointe

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is back in the theaters introducing an entire new generation to the songs and characters that made the original animated film a box office blockbuster. Now an adaptation of the the live-action movie is moving from the big screen to the big stage in Grosse Pointe.

The Grosse Pointe Theatre will close its 69th season with nine performances of the enchanting musical beginning Sunday through May 20.

Theresa Selvaggio, past president of the theatre's board of directors, and current President Jef Fisk, visited the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning with several of the familiar characters to highlight the show. Watch and listen to the video above and click here for ticket information.