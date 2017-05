C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill Serves Up Mother's Day Brunch Weekend C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill Serves Up Mother's Day Brunch

Mother's Day is just a week away, and those looking for brunch ideas outside of the house can head to the C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill in Commerce Township for a celebration.

Chef Jeff Rose stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to preview the event and showcase some of the menu items for the brunch buffet. Watch the video above and click here to view the menu.