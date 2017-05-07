Pushing for Cheaper Car Insurance Rates in Michigan Weekend Pushing for Cheaper Car Insurance Rates in Michigan

Michigan drivers pay among the highest auto insurance rates in the country. And despite efforts from members of the State Legislature, the medical community and trial attorneys, there’s no concrete solution to provide relief in the near future.

Some citizens are trying to change that with a community town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Galilee Baptist Church in Detroit.

Panelists discussing the complex issue include:

Conrad Mallett, vice president of the Detroit Medical Center; Artesia McNeal, President of Irvine Head Injury; Sandra Gay, auto crash victim from Detroit; Pete Kuhnmuench, director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan; and Steve Sinas, Esq., of the Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Former State Rep. Brian Banks visited the Fox2News Studios Sunday morning to discuss the issue and urge people to get educated in order to bring about change.