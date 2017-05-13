TypeOneNation Summit Celebrates a Decade in Detroit Weekend TypeOneNation Summit Celebrates a Decade in Detroit

Detroit is host of the 10th Annual JDRF TypeOneNation Summit Sunday to help raise diabetes awareness.

The free event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Wayne County Community College District and includes a keynote speech by Will Cross, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 9 in 1976. Cross did not let the diagnosis, or his required insulin pum slow him down. He's climbed the highest mountain on all seven continents and walked both the North and South Poles.

He and Dr. Daniel Elsholz, co-chair of the summit dropped by the Fox2News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event. Watch the video above and then click here for more information.